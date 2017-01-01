Louis Tomlinson criticises Justin Bieber for cancelling his tour

Louis Tomlinson has criticised Justin Bieber for his recent tour cancellation.

The Sorry singer made headlines when he announced last week (ends30Jul17) that he had decided to cancel the remaining dates on his Purpose World Tour after "two years on the road".

While the majority of musical stars have praised Justin for putting his mental and physical health first, former One Direction star Louis had a different view on the situation.

"Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through," Louis said during an interview on 92.3 AMP Radio.

Justin kicked off his tour in March, 2016, and pulled the plug with just 15 dates to go. When it comes to finding success in the music industry, Louis is well aware of how vital support is from fans.

"There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans," he said. "At the end of the day, it's the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are."

Louis comments are in contrast to those made by John Mayer, who was one of the first stars to support Justin following news of his tour's cancellation.

In an interview with Variety, John opened up once again about why he is supporting Justin, and why his fans should too.

"With touring dates, you hope you do them all, and I don't know his situation, but I appreciated the transparency," John told the magazine. "There are a hundred different reasons you can give for cancelling a tour. I think the one that goes, 'I think I'm done' is the bravest and healthiest one."