Standon Calling 2017 has its biggest year to date

Serving up its biggest year to date, Standon Calling 2017 proved itself to be the true definitive British festival experience - bringing plenty of sunny memories across the weekend. From show-stopping headline sets from the iconic Grace Jones, Clean Bandit and Orbital, to the packed Standon Calling Dog Show, the incredible Horrible Histories bringing Barmy Britain Live to the Main Stage, Mr Motivator starting Sunday in a fashion only he can and the glitter-soaked force of nature that is Sink The Pink - there was a memory waiting at every turn.Festival Founder & Director Alex Trenchard said:“As we planned and geared up for Standon this year, we kept saying how this year was going to be the best yet, but it’s gone even further than that over the weekend. Seeing so many happy faces, both old and new, young and older was amazing and we were absolutely delighted to see the looks on people’s faces when they saw the likes of Grace Jones, Orbital, Clean Bandit, Sink The Pink and many more. Thank you to everyone who came down this year and made it such an incredible experience - we’ll see you all in 2018!"With Standon Calling 2017 locked in the memories of over 15,000 happy festival-goers, earlybird tickets for next year’s event are set for release shortly. With deposit schemes available at limited low prices, along with Lavish Lands, Camping and Campervan spots - it’s the perfect moment to lock in those all important dates for 2018.Standon Calling will return between July 26th-29th 2018.Standon Calling 2018 will take place between July 26th-29th 2018Earlybird tickets are on sale shortly, priced for a limited time at:Adult Weekend - £107Teen Weekend - £87Child Weekend - £30Family Camping and Deposit Schemes are available, along with upgrades/booking for Lavish Lands and Campervan passes.