Gavin Rossdale makes new romance official on Twitter

Rocker Gavin Rossdale has made his new romance with model Sophia Thomalla official by posting a sweet photo of the couple on social media.

The Bush frontman first became linked to the Germany beauty in March (17), when they were spotted kissing following a dinner date in London.

Gavin and Sophia, who is 24 years his junior, have since enjoyed a number of outings together, but on Sunday (30Jul17), he decided to share his first personal snap of himself with his lady standing in front of a private plane in Nevada.

"Having fun in #Reno," the 51-year-old captioned the Twitter picture.

The image was taken following Bush's concert at the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino in Reno on Saturday night (29Jul17).

The romance is Gavin's first public relationship since his split from singer Gwen Stefani in the summer of 2015 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple, parents to three sons, finalised its divorce last year (16), and Gwen quickly moved on with country star Blake Shelton.

Meanwhile, Gavin was previously said to be dating golfer Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren, but the Brit played down the rumours, revealing mutual friends had tried to set them up, but they never actually met.

"A friend was, like, 'You have to meet Elin, she's amazing,'" he told The Sun in early March (17). "So I texted her a couple of times to say hello. She lives in Florida. She's a really great girl. But I've never met her."

Sophia appears to have a thing for rockers - she used to date Rammstein star Till Lindemann, and was briefly married to Andy LaPlegua, from Norwegian band Icon of Coil, last year (16).