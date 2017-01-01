NEWS James Dean Bradfield: 'No red onions in the sandwiches. That drives us crazy' Newsdesk Share with :







Frontman from the Manic Street Preacher, James Dean Bradfield, sat down with Absolute Radio host Pete Donaldson ahead of their performance at this year’s Kendal Calling.



He opened up about losing the band’s first Cardiff based studio due to their landlord kicking them out in favour of building some flats. James put the whole ordeal down to the ‘modern fable of life.’ The band recently just took a mortgage out on a brand new Welsh base.



James wrote the soundtrack to 2016 thriller The Chamber, which is set under the sea in a submarine. Despite being approached to write the score for a few slashers, James always turned them down and only agreed to The Chamber as he had empathy toward the claustrophobic setting. He put this down to being on a tour bus for long periods of time.



Finally, he let slip the band used to have a very demanding rider. They always asked for Golden Wonder crisps and to have no red onions in their sarnies.



James on losing the studio…



It’s the fable of modern life, isn’t it? If you only have a leasehold then somebody is gonna offer to build flats on it and you’re gonna lose it. We got past it, you know. We went and got another place and now we’re in a mortgage together at the age of 48 and 49.



James on The Chamber soundtrack…



Been asked to do a couple of slasher movies and stuff. I thought, nah. I had a bit of empathy towards being trapped in a long capsule for a long time with people, tour bus, submarine, kind of the same you know.



James on the bands old rider…



We used to demand Golden Wonder crisps. No red onions in the sandwiches. That drives us crazy.

