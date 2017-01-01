NEWS Calvin Harris takes on Despacito for this week’s Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Calvin Harris is stepping up to challenge the mighty Despacito for Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



Calvin’s mega collab Feels, which features Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean, leaps from Number 4 to Number 2 in today’s Official Chart Update, close behind Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s Despacito remix.



Despacito has so far spent ten weeks at Number 1 in the UK and last week became one of just five singles in Official Chart history to reign at the top on three separate occasions.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, a remix of Enrique Iglesias’s Subeme La Radio featuring Sean Paul and X Factor winner Matt Terry is making huge gains this week, climbing 12 places to Number 4, and Rudimental’s Sun Comes Up ft. James Arthur continues to rise up the Top 10, moving three spots to 7.



Dua Lipa’s latest single New Rules is now close to entering the Top 10, zooming seven places to Number 12 today, and Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not Sorry moves 12 to a potential new peak this week of 15.



The Script’s latest track Rain is on track to return to the Top 40 this Friday, currently up 25 places to 19, British production duo Snakehips are set for this week’s highest new entry with Either Way ft. Anne-Marie (26), and the title track of Arcade Fire’s latest album Everything Now vaults from 68 to Number 30 following the record’s release last week.



Finally, Duke Dumont & Gorgon City’s Real Life could be making its Top 40 debut this week, currently up from 48 to 33, Charli XCX’s brand new single Boys is at 38, and Kesha’s Praying rebounds from 51 to 39.

