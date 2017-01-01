Cara Delevingne ‘ready to release more music’

Cara Delevingne is reportedly ready to conquer the music charts.

The British star has had a charmed career to date, moving seamlessly from the world’s most in demand model to a Hollywood actress.

And now Cara, who’s previously spoken about her love of music, is thinking about launching a singing career. She even features on the soundtrack of her latest film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, on track I Feel Everything - her first official music release.

“Acting is Cara’s main focus, but she was thrilled to finally share some of her music,” an insider commented to British magazine Grazia. “Now she’s conquered modelling and acting, she’d love to make her mark in the charts and has loads of tracks ready to go when the right time comes. The feedback she’s had has been really positive, so she couldn’t be more excited about the next stage of her career.”

Valerian, Cara’s latest acting vehicle, sees the 24-year-old team up with respected actors Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen and Ethan Hawke in the sci-fi tale. Popstar Rihanna also features.

Cara has previously starred in big budget movies like Suicide Squad and Pan, but she’s yet to have a runaway success on her hands

“She’s been under no illusion that she needed Valerian to be a hit,” the source continued. “She’s got a great team around her these days, but they knew that Cara was lacking any sort of critical acclaim.

“Valerian had to be the one to break the run of good appearances but mediocre reviews. She needs to work her way up in Hollywood to the point where she can sell a film on her own and she’s not there yet – but Valerian could change all of that now she’s been praised like she has.”

The film, which began hitting cinemas earlier this month (Jul17), has so far received mixed reviews.