Kylie Minogue ‘leans on ex Olivier Martinez after end of engagement’

Kylie Minogue’s ex-boyfriend Olivier Martinez is reportedly “helping her overcome heartache” after the end of her engagement.

The Australian singer was set to wed actor Joshua Sasse, but the couple shocked the world when they split earlier this year (17), amid rumours he had grown close to a co-star.

Kylie was since been linked to her former beau Olivier, and it’s thought the ex-lovers enjoyed a date in Los Angeles earlier this month (Jul17), with insiders noting how much of a help the French star has been to the musician.

“Olivier reached out to Kylie after her broken engagement and he’s been helping her overcoming her heartache,” a source told Britain’s Closer magazine, adding Olivier has realised letting go of Kylie was a “huge mistake”.

The couple first started dating in 2003 after meeting at the Grammy Awards, though called time on their relationship in 2007. Olivier was by Kylie’s side during her breast cancer battle back in 2005, which saw her have surgery and undergo chemotherapy, with the petite singer commenting at the time, “Olli was there all the time, helping with the practical stuff and being protective... He was incredible.”

Olivier, who was briefly married to actress Halle Berry, with whom he shares three-year-old son Maceo, and is thought to be keen on tying the knot with Kylie. The rumoured pair are also set to spend time with her family again in the singer’s home country of Australia.

“Olivier is due to join Kylie for a trip to Australia to visit her parents,” the source added to Closer. “They’ve even spoken about getting married, but they want to take their time and not rush into anything.”

Kylie’s other former flames include her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan and model James Gooding.