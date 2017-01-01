Sir Elton John saddened by Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell suicides

Sir Elton John has been suffering through "a sad few weeks" following the deaths of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell.

Linkin Park frontman Chester took his life last week (20Jul17), nearly two months after his Soundgarden rocker pal Chris committed suicide on 18 May (17), and Elton finds the loss of life absolutely tragic.

“It has been a sad few weeks," he said on his Beats 1 radio show. “We lost Chris and then we lost Chester. I met them both briefly and they were two lovely guys."

Elton felt deep grief when his bass player Bob Birch also committed suicide in 2012 and he thinks depression is a bit of an epidemic among creative people.

“You know artists are prone to being a little destructive, whether you are an actor or singer or visual artist," The Candle in the Wind singer noted. “It is so awful for someone to be so depressed that they commit suicide, especially when they have families.

“I just wanted to pay tribute to them, as there by the grace of God go all of us."

Elton moved on to advise fans mourning Bennington and Cornell to honour the late stars' memories by listening to their music.

“Just remember them fondly and the music they left," Elton said. "It is totally different music to the one I create but still wonderful music that has entertained millions, including me.”

John added: “They were incredibly talented, nice men. To their families and their children, (I send) my love. Remember music is a joyous thing and these guys left us a whole legacy of music to enjoy."

“They have just gone too soon," he lamented.