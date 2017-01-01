Garth Brooks honours wedding gift gig promise with lawn chairs

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's tour of generosity has continued with a wedding gift of lawn chairs.

The country couple has been offering up fully paid honeymoons and college tuition for fans at their shows in recent weeks, and now Garth and Trisha have come through for a pair of newlyweds.

Jude and Jamie Blanchard attended Brooks' show in Lafayette, Louisiana, last month (Jun17) and used a sign to alert the stars they were about to get married.

Brooks dedicated To Make You Feel My Love to the couple and then offered to buy them something off their wedding registry list.

Jamie gave the headliner the information via a wedding invitation he passed to the stage, and now sources tell The Lafayette Daily Advertiser a pair of lounge chairs and a food mixer recently turned up at the Blanchards' door - with a note from Garth and Trisha.

Earlier this month (Jul17), Brooks offered to send a couple who became engaged at a show in Oklahoma City to Hawaii on their honeymoon, while also pledging to cover an unborn baby's college fees after revealing the sex of the child to the tot's expectant parents.

The Friends in Low Places hitmaker was performing at the Forum on Friday night (21Jul17) when he spotted a man called Wes holding up a sign about his partner Katie's pregnancy and the country singer invited the young couple to join him in the spotlight.

Little did he know the devotees had been hoping to be called up onstage so the singer could open the envelope containing the gender of their unborn baby and break the news to them himself.

In video footage posted online, Garth, a father to three daughters, smiled widely as he learned the pair is having a little girl, who they plan to name Brooks.

"I gotta tell you, I'm extremely happy for you, 'cause I have three of these," he told Wes and Katie, as the audience cheered. The singer then shared some parenting advice for raising daughters, before deciding to give the couple an added treat for the baby's future.

"We'll make a deal," the 55-year-old star said. "If I am still alive when Brooks goes to college, we'll pay for her college."