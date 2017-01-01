Chester Bennington's widow heartbroken over rocker's death

Chester Bennington's widow has poured her heart out to the late rocker in an emotional statement a week after he committed suicide.

The Linkin Park frontman took his own life on 20 July (17) and now his wife Talinda is opening up about the loss, revealing she is unsure of how her family will move forward from the pain.

"One week ago, I lost my soul mate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy," a statement to E! News reads. "We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

Talinda goes on to thank her late husband's fans for their support and urges them to keep Chester's memory alive for the sake of his children.

"I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love," the statement continues. "We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."

"(He) was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice," she adds. "And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest in peace, my love."

Chester and Talinda wed in 2006 and share three children. He also has three kids from his past relationships with Elka Brand and Samantha Marie Olit.

Following Chester's death, Linkin Park cancelled their tour and issued an emotional statement.

"The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," a message on Facebook read. "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you..."