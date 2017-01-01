Liam Payne clears up Cheryl marriage rumours

Liam Payne has not secretly wed his girlfriend and baby mama Cheryl.

Since welcoming son Bear in March (17), 23-year-old Liam has seemingly alluded to fact he and British star Cheryl have tied the knot by calling her his wife on two separate occasions.

The One Direction star has now cleared up any confusion, telling People the couple is yet to say their 'I dos'.

“In the U.K., you say ‘the Mrs’,” he commented. “Maybe one day (we’ll get married).”

Liam first said the W word while chatting to U.S. radio SiriusXM in May (17), commenting, “I left my wife and child at home and was straight to In-N-Out Burger!"

And last week (endJul23) he again called Cheryl his spouse in an interview with French website On The Move while promoting his solo career.

"To be honest with you I don’t know yet what it is like to write while being a father, I have not passed through this experience - I have something that I’m preparing with Timbaland and I was writing with Pharrell (Williams) when his wife was pregnant along with my wife for that matter,” he said.

Apart from a few Instagram posts, new mum Cheryl, 34, is yet to talk about the romance or their baby son.

As well as countless interviews, Liam has also been updating his social media accounts as he continues to promote debut single Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

But he took a break from selfies on Friday (28Jul17) to discuss a much bigger issue, LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer) rights.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that men and women are created equal. That they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” the post on Instagram read, with Liam captioning it, “Thomas Jefferson #lgbtqrights.”

The post comes days after President Donald Trump banned transgender people serving in the military. Lady Gaga, Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox have also spoken out over the controversial policy.