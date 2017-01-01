Kid Rock launching non-profit voter registration organisation

Kid Rock is launching a non-profit organisation aimed at promoting voter registration as he makes plans to run for Senate.

The rock star, real name Robert James Ritchie, recently confirmed his interest in becoming one of the Republican contenders for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow's seat in 2018, and since his announcement, the musician has been actively speaking with potential voters about issues affecting them.

Ritchie explains he comes across many Americans who are currently frustrated with politicians, but aren't registered to vote.

"The one thing I've seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it," a message on his website reads. "We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jacka** lawyers who call themselves politicians."

And the Born Free hitmaker goes on to ensure his potential supporters his run will not be a mere publicity ploy.

"I can tell you, I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts and yes, I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I d**n well please (many other politicians are doing the same thing, they just feed you a bunch of bulls**t about it)," he adds. "But either way, money raised at this time through the sale of merchandise associated with this very possible campaign will go towards our register to vote efforts."

Kid Rock is planning to announce his political plans in the next few weeks.