NEWS Justin Bieber accidentally runs over photographer after church service







Justin Bieber injured a photographer after running into him with his car as he left a church service in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night (26Jul17), it has been reported.



The 23-year-old singer had been worshipping at a City Church event in the Saban Theatre and was swarmed by photographers as he left the venue and got into his monster truck. As he accelerated the vehicle to pull away, Justin appeared to hit the male paparazzo with his front right side tyre.



According to TMZ.com, Justin stopped as soon as the other photographers pointed out what had happened. Getting out of the vehicle, the Sorry singer is said to have waited with the injured party for around 10 minutes before the ambulance and police arrived.



The outlet adds that Justin spoke to police before officers allowed him to leave the scene, with a police source telling TMZ he was not cited for the incident.



The insider added that the photographer suffered non life-threatening injuries to his lower body.



Following the incident, Justin got a ride home from a friend while another drove his truck.



It's not the first time Justin has been involved in an incident with a paparazzo.



Last March, the Love Yourself singer settled a dispute with photographer Jose Osmin Hernandez Duran, after allegedly clashing outside a shopping mall in Southern California in 2012.



In the court papers, Duran's lawyer, Steven Madison, accused the singer of kicking and punching his client, leaving him with severe emotional distress, after allegedly taking issue with having his picture taken while he was out with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The suit was resolved before the trial began.



Justin previously reached a deal with cameraman Walter Lee in December 2015, amid claims he had been left with serious injuries after he was struck by the singer's Ferrari in Los Angeles in 2013.

