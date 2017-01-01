Bobby Brown shares clip of late Bobbi Kristina singing on second anniversary of her death

Bobby Brown shared a heartbreaking video of late daughter Bobbi Kristina singing Adele as he marked the two-year anniversary of her death on Wednesday (26Jul17).

The daughter of Bobby and ex-wife Whitney Houston, died aged 22 after being placed in a medically induced coma when she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia in January 2015.

Remembering his late daughter on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter shared an intimate black and white video of Bobbi Kristina belting out Adele's Someone Like You.

Alongside the footage, Bobby wrote: "I (heart emoji) you BabyGirl #BobbiKristina."

The Bobbi Kristina House, a non-profit organisation founded by Bobby earlier this year to offer housing and counselling to female victims of domestic violence and their children, also shared the video.

"Today we remember you #BobbiKristina #eNough #LoveShouldntHurt SAY HER NAME - NEVER FORGET. IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE IS IN IMMEDIATE DANGER PLEASE CALL 911 !!," the caption read.

"We have established a relationship with The National Domestic Violence Hotline. If you are in need of help and resources NOW please visit http://www.thehotline.org/ They have operators live now in every state to assist you with your immediate needs. #eNough #stopdomesticviolence #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN."

Coroners ruled Bobbi Kristina died from a combination of drugs and drowning.

However, her boyfriend Nick Gordon was found civilly liable for her death and was ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina's estate officials more than $36 million (£28.4 million).

Nick has been accused of assaulting his late girlfriend and giving her a "toxic cocktail" of substances, which made her fall unconscious in the bathtub. He has always maintained his innocence.

Bobbi Kristina's death had alarming echoes of her mother Whitney Houston's passing, as in 2012 the singer was found dead in the bathtub in her hotel room at The Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California.

The official coroner's report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.