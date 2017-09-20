Ed Sheeran to play living room gig for Give a Home

With just two months to go, Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds have announced that Ed Sheeran is delighted to play in their global concert series Give a Home. Taking place in cities all over the world on 20 September 2017, Sheeran’s announcement comes just ahead of the next bulk of additional major artists to be announced in early August.Speaking about joining the lineup, Ed said, “We all deserve a home, not just the memory of one. That’s why I’m proud to join Amnesty International and Sofar’s Give a Home campaign in raising awareness for the global refugee crisis and funds for Amnesty’s important work."Give a Home will see music fans around the world open up their homes to host intimate concerts in more than 60 countries worldwide. The aim of the mass day of concerts is to unite people in showing solidarity with refugees. The locations of the gigs will be kept secret until closer to the day.Sheeran will play a Give a Home gig in Washington D.C., USA. Playing alongside him will be Jean-Jean Bashengezi (‘JAJA’) a guitarist, singer and refugee who now lives in Washington. Bashengezi’s music draws influence from his roots in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was forced to flee in 1994 when his country descended into deadly conflict following the Rwandan genocide.Already confirmed to take part in the global day of concerts include (in alphabetical order):Above & Beyond, Bad Suns, Band of Skulls, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Billy Bragg, Broods, Cosmo Sheldrake, D∆WN, David Arnold and Michael Price, David Wrench (DJ Set), Daughter, Eliza & The Bear, ESKA, Fenech Soler, Flyte (DJ Set), Fossils, Frank Turner, Freshlyground, Frightened Rabbit, Ghetts, Gorgon City, Gregory Porter, Grouplove, Hot Chip, Hudson Taylor, Indian Ocean, Jack Garratt, James Morrison, Jessie Ware, JP Cooper, Julien Baker, Kate Tempest, Kevin Ross, Kiah Victoria, KT Tunstall, Lewis Watson, Lianne La Havas, Local Natives, Matthew Herbert (DJ Set), Megan Washington, Morcheeba, Nadine Shah, Ngaiire, Nigel Godrich (DJ Set), Nina Nesbitt, Nothing but Thieves, Oh Wonder, Paper Route, Parvaaz, Phoebe Ryan, POLIÇA, Public Service Broadcasting, Reverend And The Makers, Ritviz, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Rudimental, Sampa the Great, SK Shlomo, Skrat, Suli Breaks, The Fratellis, The Griswolds, The Jezabels, The Naked and Famous, The National, The Staves, Tokio Myers, Toothless, Wild Beasts, William Fitzsimmons, and Zero 7 (DJ Set).