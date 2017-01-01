Daniel Day-Lewis' son drops debut music video

Daniel Day-Lewis' singer son Gabriel-Kane has dropped his debut video a month after his father announced his acting retirement.The pop star covers himself in paint and smoulders in front of the camera in the official promo for Ink In My Veins, which went viral on Wednesday (26Jul17).The song is the debut single from the 22-year-old’s upcoming EP, Every Scar is a Healing Place, which is due out later this year (17)."(It was an) incredible experience shooting this and really captures the message conveyed in my song through an artistic lens," Gabriel wrote on Instagram as he announced the release. "Thanks to EVERYONE who worked on this one. From the bottom of my heart. I love you, friends, family, fans and human beings. More dope s**t coming soon but for now, enjoy."Gabriel-Kane's Oscar winner father bowed out as an actor on 20 June (17) after his publicist Leslee Dart released a shock statement to the media."Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," Dart wrote. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."The reclusive three-time Academy Award winner has one final film on his slate - high fashion historical drama Phantom Thread, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, which will be released in the U.S. on Christmas Day (25Dec17).The revered actor's musician son is also a budding screen star with two projects to his credit - 2002's Le fils d'Ellenore and the short Boots in 2002. He has also appeared as himself in the 2012 video short Like a Hobo and on TV series C a vous last year (16).