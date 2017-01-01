Documentary exploring Jay Z and Kanye West's relationship to be released

A documentary about JAY-Z and Kanye West's tumultuous relationship will premiere in the U.K. later this month (Jul17).

The rappers became friends and collaborators after Kanye produced some of the 99 Problem hitmaker's groundbreaking album The Blueprint in 2001, and JAY-Z subsequently signed him to his record label.

However, their friendship has become strained and their feud recently went public after West accused his old pal of abandoning him after his wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint last year (16).

Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye, which will premiere on British TV on 31 July (17), will explore their business and personal relationship and feature "unseen footage and exclusive interviews".

A press release reads: "This (programme) reveals the story behind Jay-Z and Kanye West's spectacular rise, their creative partnership and their colossal falling out.

The rappers' feud hit the headlines last year (16) when outspoken Kanye lashed out at his mentor and his wife Beyonce during a concert in Sacramento, California, just days before he cancelled his Saint Pablo Tour and was hospitalised for a mental evaluation in late November (16).

The longtime pals appeared to have patched things up when they were spotted celebrating together at a birthday party for JAY-Z and Beyonce's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy earlier this year (17), but JAY-Z has addressed the fall out with his protege in public on his new song, Kill Jay Z, which was released last month (Jun17).

Kanye has yet to respond to JAY-Z's remarks, but during his onstage rant in Sacramento, he alleged Beyonce had refused to perform with him at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. He then implored JAY-Z to call him and pleaded with the rap mogul not to send "killers" after him.