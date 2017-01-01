Enrique Iglesias is no match for Anna Kournikova on tennis court

Enrique Iglesias knows he can’t win a match against his tennis champion girlfriend Anna Kournikova but that doesn't stop him trying.

The Spanish crooner, who met the retired tennis player when she starred in his 2002 video for track Escape, knows he’s no match for the former world number eight, but he continues to try his luck.

“It’s funny, we’ve been together for a bunch of years, but it’s only in the last couple that we’ve actually started playing,” he told Britain's Metro newspaper. “Are you kidding me? I try to be competitive, but that’s when you realise you’re an amateur playing a pro — it’s not even close.”

Enrique recently admitted he is still yet to introduce his 36-year-old partner to his famous dad, Julio Iglesias, though he said he feels like Anna is his wife despite the pair not yet making it down the aisle.

And talking about his musical inspiration, the handsome 42-year-old hinted that the Russian-born star is his muse.

“Definitely, I think sex and love are the two universal things we can all relate to, no matter what religion or nationality we are,” he said of his romantic tunes.

After a three-year break from music, Enrique is back with a new single Subeme La Radio, which features Sean Paul and The X Factor U.K. winner Matt Terry.

Despite his brief hiatus, the Hero singer's popularity has never waned with his fans.

“I’ve had fans hide under tables in my office and in my dressing room,” he recalled, quickly adding: “It’s because they love you and want to be close to you. I’ve never felt in danger or anything negative.”