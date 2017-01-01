Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son Silas has 'swagger'

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's young son Silas takes after his father in the style department.

The Sinner actress married the music star back in 2012, with the pair welcoming son Silas Randall Timberlake in April 2015.

While the Hollywood couple try their best to keep Silas out of the spotlight, Jessica has now shared that her little boy has inherited his dad's passion for fashion.

"He's a mini Justin, it's his style," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (25Jul17). "He's got, like, a daddy swagger."

While Justin may have Silas sorted when it comes to looking cool, Jessica, 35, is more than happy to be on snack duties. As host Jimmy discovered while on a recent family vacation with the Timberlakes in The Hamptons, the star never leaves the house without being prepared for all dining scenarios.

"I do not leave the house (without snacks)," she sighed. "I'm gonna have pretzels, veggie sticks, apple - I'm gonna have supplies!"

In addition to enjoying a fun-filled holiday with their children, Jessica also recalled getting up to some antics with Justin as well as Jimmy and his wife Nancy Juvonen. During their trip away, the two couples nearly got into trouble when they decided to check out a property before the realtor arrived.

"We checked every door on the ground level to see if we could get in and one was left open. Nobody was there, we looked at every room, we went to the basement. We went to the pool house too. It was so much fun - it was a nice house, maybe not my style but I could appreciate the architecture," laughed Jessica.