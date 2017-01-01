Robert Pattinson keen to protect his 'kind of' fiancee from crazy Twilight fans

Robert Pattinson has kept his romance with FKA twigs as private as possible to protect her from crazy Twilight fans.

The actor began dating the singer in September, 2014, and soon after their love affair grabbed the headlines, she became the victim of racist attacks from online trolls, who prompted the lovebirds to stay under the radar.

"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world," he tells U.S. radio host Howard Stern, "because you want to be able to do that (show public displays of affection), but to get kind of stuck in a position where, like, you have to make the decision... 'Do you want to let, kind of, crazy people in', because for whatever reason with Twilight, there's, like, a crack troop of crazies who think every decision you're making is creating some kind of conspiracy."

The 31-year-old adds, "And so you kind of think, 'To protect it, I want to create a big boundary between it', but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship."

Robert started dating FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, shortly after his romance with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart fell apart. She was photographed cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

The actor and the singer quickly formed a strong bond, prompting endless rumours they are engaged.

American rapper T-Pain confirmed the engagement rumour during an interview, but when quizzed on his wedding plans by shock jock Stern, the actor played coy and simply referred to his girlfriend as his "kind of" fiancee, before changing the subject and gushing over his "amazing" partner.

"She's super talented, and from a totally different world," he smiled.