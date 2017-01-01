Liam Gallagher: 'I needed time out. I had to get away from music'

Tonight on Beats 1 Liam Gallagher joined Zane Lowe and discussed lots including the banter with Noel, being compared to Skepta, on the people of Manchester, Ed Sheeran’s talents, on “As You Were”, that 'Live Forever' is his favourite Oasis song and lots more!“Its good to be here talking about music"What do you do when your not out there doing what your born to do"I moan, kick things, spit at things all sorts of things, swear a lot, kicking like a fence or an iron gate. I drink a lot, eat a lot, get fat, go for a run and try to chase squirrels to lose it again"On the last 4 years“I needed time out. I had to get away from music. The last 4 years have been hell. I had to go cold turkey and get away in a room away from music. The only time I’ve really had off is the past 4 years. Its been good to have a bit of time off, get back for reality, go for walks and do stuff. You can’t be on stage all the time. I got my relationships back with my kids, all is good in the world. I’m bored of that now, I’m ready to get back on stage and do some screaming and shouting.”“If you want to come and hear Oasis music done properly, come to my gig. Our kid (Noel) is doing them like Dolly Parton."On “As You Were”Apparently its something to do with the military when you stand for attention. For me its back to doing what I do. As you were, back in business whether its successful or not. I am back to music and singing songs, so, as you were""I don’t see myself as a writer, I see myself as a singer first. I’m still learning, when I wake up in the morning and look in the mirror I just see a rock n roll singer with a dash of punk, and loads of charm. I don’t see myself as an Ed Sheeran or a Bod Dylan.”On Ed Sheeran"He is talented. I don’t know much about him but he is talented.”On Wall of Glass"I think its pretty ripping. I like it."On the album"All good things come to those that wait.”On breaking America“There’s a lot of great bands that don’t make it here. Its just one of those things. Maybe we were a bit too radish for them."On choosing a Skepta track“He’s doing well, apparently its the new kind of thing. Everyone keeps comparing me to him. He’s the talk of the town out in England right now."On the banter between him and Noel"We don’t do it for the money, I did Oasis to make music and get out of Manchester and see what was going on out there. The most important thing that people keep missing is that me and our kid don’t speak and thats the saddest thing about it, two wrongs don’t make no right. So before Oasis get back to together and before this cheques knocking about, me and him need to start becoming brothers and friends again, and inevitably we’ll start making music. So there doesn’t matter how many noughts are on the end. I know you’ve heard it a million times, but its not about the money. We were the real deal."“I don’t care about getting Oasis back together. He prods me and I prod him. I’m letting him know that I’m still here. I’m right here, I ain’t going away. I’m back and I’m here. For me music is about having a laugh, life is about having a laugh and everyone seems to be making a tune, thing a cheque and going back to their big houses. I find it funny taking the piss out of my older brother who thinks his s*** don’t stink. I find it funny."On Manchester“Its about the people. They are funny. They take the piss and take themselves serious seen they need to be. They are cool and know how to dress.”