Kendrick Lamar tops nominations for MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will lead the way at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards after scoring eight nominations.
His promo for Humble. will compete for the top honour of Video of the Year, against Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, Alessia Cara's Scars To Your Beautiful, Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller, and The Weeknd's Reminder.
Kendrick, Bruno, and The Weeknd will also face off with Ariana Grande, Lorde, and Ed Sheeran for the new Artist of the Year title, which replaces the previous Best Male Video and Best Female Video awards.
Humble. is also in the running for Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography, too.
Meanwhile, Katy Perry and The Weeknd have picked up five nods apiece. Katy has been recognised for her Chained to the Rhythm and Bon Appetit videos, and The Weeknd for Reminder.
Another new category for this year's (17) prizegiving is Best Fight Against the System, which celebrates videos that inspire music fans to "to stand up and fight injustice".
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles on 27 August (17).
The full list of nominees is:
Video of the Year:
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd - Reminder
Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Best New Artist:
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A.
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Best Collaboration:
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey - Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels
Zayn and Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Best Pop:
Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus - Malibu
Best Hip Hop:
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Big Sean - Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One
Best Dance:
Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay
Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me
Calvin Harris - My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MO - Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Gone
Best Rock:
Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams
Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace
Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul
Green Day - Bang Bang
Foo Fighters - Run
Best Fight Against the System:
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean - Light
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend - Surefire
Best Cinematography:
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak
Halsey - Now or Never
Best Direction:
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
The Weeknd - Reminder
Best Art Direction:
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd - Reminder
Best Visual Effects:
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Best Choreography:
Kanye West - Fade
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Sia - The Greatest
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Best Editing:
Future - Mask Off
Young Thug - Wyclef Jean
Lorde - Green Light
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
The Weeknd - Reminder