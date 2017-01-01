Kendrick Lamar tops nominations for MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will lead the way at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards after scoring eight nominations.

His promo for Humble. will compete for the top honour of Video of the Year, against Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, Alessia Cara's Scars To Your Beautiful, Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller, and The Weeknd's Reminder.

Kendrick, Bruno, and The Weeknd will also face off with Ariana Grande, Lorde, and Ed Sheeran for the new Artist of the Year title, which replaces the previous Best Male Video and Best Female Video awards.

Humble. is also in the running for Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography, too.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry and The Weeknd have picked up five nods apiece. Katy has been recognised for her Chained to the Rhythm and Bon Appetit videos, and The Weeknd for Reminder.

Another new category for this year's (17) prizegiving is Best Fight Against the System, which celebrates videos that inspire music fans to "to stand up and fight injustice".

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles on 27 August (17).

The full list of nominees is:

Video of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd - Reminder

Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist:

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A.

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration:

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey - Closer

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels

Zayn and Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Best Pop:

Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Miley Cyrus - Malibu

Best Hip Hop:

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Big Sean - Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

Best Dance:

Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay

Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me

Calvin Harris - My Way

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MO - Cold Water

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Gone

Best Rock:

Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams

Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace

Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul

Green Day - Bang Bang

Foo Fighters - Run

Best Fight Against the System:

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean - Light

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend - Surefire

Best Cinematography:

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak

Halsey - Now or Never

Best Direction:

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

The Weeknd - Reminder

Best Art Direction:

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd - Reminder

Best Visual Effects:

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Best Choreography:

Kanye West - Fade

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Sia - The Greatest

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Best Editing:

Future - Mask Off

Young Thug - Wyclef Jean

Lorde - Green Light

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

The Weeknd - Reminder