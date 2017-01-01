Scooter Braun calls on fans to 'respect' Justin Bieber after tour cancellation

Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun has called on fans to "respect and honor" the singer's decision to cancel the rest of his world tour.

The Sorry singer axed the 14 remaining shows of his Purpose trek on Monday (24Jul17) due to "unforeseen circumstances" and apologised to fans who felt "disappointed" or "betrayed" by his decision to scrap the performances in North America, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines.

His long-term manager Scooter Braun has now published his own apology on his Instagram page and has asked fans to "respect" the reasons for the cancellation.

"To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you," Scooter wrote. "And to those that won't be able to see it... on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honor that (sic)."

The pop impresario, who also manages Ariana Grande, praised those who had watched the 23-year-old perform during the tour and added, "Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again."

Although some fans responded to the post expressing disappointment the tour had come to an abrupt close, most messages offered support and wished Justin well.

Justin was caught on camera hours after Monday's tour cancellation by Splash News, and he insisted he is fine and simply stated, "I've been on tour for two years!" before apologising to fans and saying he loves them.

Editors at Forbes magazine have estimated the singer has walked away from a payday of $70 million (£53 million) by cancelling the tour's remaining dates.