Keith Richards confirms The Rolling Stones are recording new material

There is more Rolling Stones music coming in the future.Keith Richards said in an interview on his YouTube channel that the band is going to record new material “very, very shortly” but no release date for that material was mentioned. It would be the Stones’ first album of original material in twelve years.He also said that the success of Blue & Lonesome really took the band by surprise and that, even though it would seem to point towards a Blue & Lonesome, Volume 2, that wasn’t going to happen right now although it wouldn’t take much of a twist of the arm to do it because it was so much fun to record and there is so much material out there.

