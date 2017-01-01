NEWS Louis Tomlinson leaves fans guessing with new ‘E’ tattoo Newsdesk Share with :







Louis Tomlinson has added to his tattoo collection with a discreet 'E' inking on his hand, leaving fans wondering if it's a subtle tribute to girlfriend Eleanor Calder.



The 25-year-old One Direction singer debuted the etching, which features the capital letter near the thumb of his left hand, on Instagram on Monday (24Jul17).



Playing coy in the caption, Louis simply wrote: "Coming soon @highsnobiety @atipw @alexdemora @kappa_kontroll @sophiecasha."



And while the picture, which appeared to have been taken as part of a photoshoot for Highsnobiety magazine, made it seem the tattoo could have been solely added for the picture session, Louis was also seen showing off the new design as he headed out in Manchester, England, on Monday afternoon.



Louis and Eleanor rekindled their relationship this February, after previously having dated from 2011 to 2015. Upon the release of Louis' single Back To You, many wondered if the lyrics of the tune - which reference someone returning to a relationship - were referring to the star's romance with Eleanor.



However, Louis insisted that isn't the case as he appeared on British TV show Lorraine on Monday.



"The relationship with Eleanor is coincidental. But the relationship in the song is intense. Maybe they're not right for each other. I wouldn’t describe Eleanor as that. She’s ace," he smiled.



"There are some personal things that I relate to and contribute to lyrics. The rest of album is vulnerable. Nice to have something not as directly as relatable to me."



Since One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, all four members have gone on to pursue solo careers. But Louis admitted in the interview that reuniting with his bandmates isn't a question of if, but when.



"There is no question of if, I mean it’s a must. It has to be, I’m sure we’re all on the same page there. It’s just too difficult for any of us to say (when)... it’s just one of those (things)," he added.

