Justin Bieber scraps the rest of his Purpose tour

Justin Bieber has cancelled the final leg of his Purpose World Tour.

In total, 14 shows have been axed, including one in Arlington, Texas scheduled for this weekend (29Jul17).

A statement released on Monday (24Jul17) reads: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

"He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

No reason for the scrapped shows has been given, but a source tells TMZ, "Justin's just over it."

The first North American leg of the massive tour began in March, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.

Shows in Japan, Singapore and the Philippines, which were set for the end of September and October (17), have also been scrapped.

A source tells Variety, "It wasn't a decision made overnight. He's had some time off and was able to consider his commitments."

The news comes days after Bieber was banned from performing in China due to his "bad behaviour" on and offstage.

He was hoping to take his Purpose World Tour to China later this year (17), but officials at the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture issued a statement explaining that they would not approve Justin's gigs.

"Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol," the statement read. "We understand that there are records of his bad behaviour, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage... His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent. In order to regulate the market order of showbusiness in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of (who display) inappropriate behaviour will not be welcomed."