Zayn Malik fails to publicly mark One Direction's seventh anniversary

Zayn Malik has failed to mark the seventh anniversary of One Direction forming.

Zayn, along with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, became a global superstar after the famous boyband was created on the U.K. version of The X Factor in 2010.

The boys had all tried out as solo artists, but were manufactured into a group and went on come in third place on Simon Cowell’s show.

The 24-year-old jumped ship in March 2015, just nine months before the group went on hiatus. While they’ve not officially disbanded, the remaining members of One Direction are now all working on solo material and other ventures.

All of the boys, except Zayn, marked their seventh anniversary with sweet social media messages.

“#7YearsOfOneDirection Wow! We've been on an incredible journey. Special thanks to all of our fans for being there you inspire me everyday,” Liam told his 25.5 million Twitter followers, while Louis stated: “#7YearsOfOneDirection wow where has the time gone ! All the love to the lads and of course you fans ! Thanks for sticking around :).”

Niall also used Twitter to say a special thank you to his fans.

“7 years. Wowwww! Thank you all for everything . You are all life changers,” the Irishman gushed.

And Harry, who’s enjoying box office success with his debut movie Dunkirk, made sure fans knew exactly why he was so grateful.

“1. Thank you. 2. Thank you. 3. Thank you. 4. Thank you. 5. Thank you. 6. Thank you. 7. Thank you. Love you. H," he tweeted.

However Pillowtalk hit maker Zayn stayed noticeably quiet. He last posted on Twitter earlier this month, sharing his and model girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s Vogue cover shoot.