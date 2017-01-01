NEWS Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott set to claim first Number 1 as a duo Newsdesk Share with :







Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott are on course to bag this week’s Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The pair, previously members of pop-rock band The Beautiful South, lead the way with their third album, called Crooked Calypso. While it could be their first chart-topper as a duo, they landed three Number 1s under their former band: Carry On Up The Charts – The Best Of (1994), Blue Is The Colour (1996) and Quench (1998).



Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey is on course to claim her fourth Top 5 album with Lust For Life, new at 2, and the debut album from British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, What Do You Think About The Car?, starts at Number 7.



Two more albums are on track to land inside this week’s Top 10: Dizzee Rascal’s sixth record Raskit is at 8, and US rapper Tyler, The Creator is at 10 with Flower Boy.



Further down, British rockers Marillion open at Number 20 with Misplaced Childhood, rapper Meek Mill is at 23 with his third album Wins & Losses, The Dunkirk movie soundtrack by Hans Zimmer is new at 36 midweek, and Ritual by heavy metal band In This Moment is currently at 39.

