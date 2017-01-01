NEWS Linkin Park records flood into the chart after death of Chester Bennington Newsdesk Share with :







Linkin Park’s records are flooding back in to the Official Chart this week in the wake of the tragic death of Chester Bennington.



The rock band’s frontman was found dead at his home last Thursday morning (July 20). A coroner confirmed that he died by hanging. He was 41.



Nine of the band’s albums are on track to enter the Top 100 on today’s Official Chart Update, seven of which are inside the Top 40. Their 2001 debut Hybrid Theory places the highest midweek at Number 3, followed by their most recent album One More Light – released in May - at 5. 2003’s Meteora, the group’s first UK Number 1 – is at Number 7.



Linkin Park’s 2007 album Minutes To Midnight – also a former chart-topper – is at 12, followed by their 2004 collaborative album with Jay-Z, Collision Course (30), 2010’s A Thousand Suns (37) and 2012’s Living Things (40).



Outside the Top 40 are their 2002 album Reanimation (69) and 2014’s The Hunting Party (77).



On the singles front, Linkin Park's In The End – their first UK Top 10 back in 2001 – are on course to re-enter at Number 9. A further two entries for the band also appear in today's mid-week Top 40 update: 2003’s Numb is at Number 13, while Numb/Encore, the band's collaboration with Jay-Z released in 2004 sits at Number 29. Both versions of the song originally peaked at Number 14.

