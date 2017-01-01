Lana Del Rey resorted to witchcraft to try and 'hex' President Trump

Lana Del Rey turned to witchcraft in an attempt to hex U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the year (17).

The Summertime Sadness singer has made no secret of her dislike of the American leader, recently revealing she has removed all Americana imagery from her tour as a protest against the businessman-turned-politician.

And in a new chat with NME magazine, Lana has revealed she turned to some dark forces in a bid to curse the POTUS.

"Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t," she told the magazine. "I’m in line with Yoko (Ono) and John (Lennon) and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes."

Lana didn't go into further detail about just what she had been hoping to do to the leader of the free world.

However, fans noted that in February, Lana had sent out a cryptic tweet which read: "At t the stroke of midnight Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can b found online (sic)."

According to the New York Daily News, the date lined up with the "waning crescent moon", which was used in a binding ritual by witches in an attempt to remove Trump from office. As well as the moon, a white candle, water, salt, a feather and unflattering picture of the former Celebrity Apprentice host were needed for the ritual, which was unsuccessful judging by the fact Trump is still president.

Lana's admission comes after she told Pitchfork magazine that Trump's presidency means she no longer feels able to include an Americana aesthetic in her performances.

"I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos," she told the publication. "I'm not going to have the American flag waving while I'm singing Born to Die. It's not going to happen. I'd rather have static.

"It's a transitional period, and I'm super aware of that. I think it would be inappropriate to be in France with an American flag. It would feel weird to me now - it didn't feel weird in 2013."