Brad Pitt joins Frank Ocean for FYF Fest set

Brad Pitt became the unlikely star of singer Frank Ocean's FYF Fest set on Saturday (22Jul17), when he featured in a surprise performance art piece.

The R&B star invited Pitt to be a part of his headlining gig at the Los Angeles music festival after learning the Inglourious Basterds star was a big fan, and the actor seemed to be happy to get involved.

As Ocean tackled Stevie Wonder's rendition of The Carpenters' classic Close to You, which merged into a cover of the Jackson 5 hit Never Can Say Goodbye, footage of Pitt on a cell phone played on the giant video screens onstage, making it seem as if the musician was serenading him on the other end of the line.

Pitt was actually filmed seated on the side of the stage for the appearance, during which he occasionally pretended to respond to the artist, reports RollingStone.com.

At the end of the performance, Frank gave the movie star a special shout out, telling the audience, "This is for our good friend."

The show took place months after Pitt explained how he had recently discovered Ocean's music, admitting the emotional tunes had helped him come to terms with his 2016 split from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

"I just got R&B for the first time," he shared with GQ magazine. "R&B comes from great pain, but it's a celebration. To me, it's embracing what's left."

Brad became a great admirer of Ocean and his music, telling the men's magazine: "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one (song)."