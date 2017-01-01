Meek Mill takes shots at Nicki Minaj on new album

Rapper Meek Mill has taken aim at his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on his new album, seven months after the couple parted ways.

Nicki dated the the Ima Boss MC for two years before rumours began surfacing in December (16) suggesting they had called it quits, and she confirmed her single status in a Twitter post in early January (17).

While the hip-hop superstar has remained quiet about the reasons behind their split, Meek is using his new album Wins & Losses, which was released on Friday (21Jul17), to air out their issues in public.

Meek makes references to his ex on multiple songs, most notably on 1942 Flows, on which he suggests he dumped Nicki after she betrayed him, and claims the Anaconda hitmaker was left devastated by the break-up.

"N**gas talking shots, can't stop me, they ain't real enough/Cut her off, act like she's dead and it's killing her (sic)," he raps, while in another line, he spits, "Try to crucify me like I'm Jesus the way she cross me."

Later on in the track, Meek sends a message to the press, saying, "Don't ask me about no Nicki (sic)", while in the final verse, he continues, "Heard that b**ch say she cut me, I was like adios/In the field, knock 'em down, it look like dominos."

Meek also lashes out at Nicki on Never Lose, branding her a "fraud" in an apparent reference to her Remy Ma diss track No Frauds, as well as reported mentions on F**k That Check Up and Heavy Heart.

Nicki, who was recently linked to rap icon Nas, has yet to comment on Meek's new lyrics.