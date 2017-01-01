NEWS DJ Khaled dethrones Despacito from the top spot Newsdesk Share with :







DJ Khaled has ended Despacito’s reign at the top to claim his second Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Wild Thoughts – featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - climbs a place to 1 after three weeks at Number 2. It gives the Miami producer his second Number 1 single this year, while Rihanna claims her ninth and first in almost four years, since 2013’s The Monster with Eminem.



Rihanna also matches the likes of Abba and Spice Girls in becoming only the tenth act to claim nine or more Number 1s on the Official Singles Chart.



Wild Thoughts samples Santana’s Maria Maria, which peaked at Number 6 in 2000.



Meanwhile, rapper/singer French Montana holds at 3 with Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee, Calvin Harris’ Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean is at 4, and Jonas’s Blue’s Mama ft. William Singe logs a fourth week in the Top 5 at 5.



Little Mix rebound two spots to 8 with their latest single Power ft. Stormzy, Crying In The Club by former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello reaches a new peak of 13, and Imagine Dragons crack the Top 20 with Thunder, up four places to 20.



This week’s highest new entry comes from The Script – Rain opens at Number 26, their first Top 40 entry since No Good In Goodbye peaked at the same position in November 2014.



Further down, Demi Lovato zooms 42 places to Number 27 with her latest track Sorry Not Sorry, her tenth UK Top 40 hit, while her collaboration with Jax Jones, Instruction, lifts six spots to 32.



Selena Gomez lands at Number 33 with her new single Fetish ft. Gucci Mane, Dua Lipa vaults 39 places to Number 37 with New Rules, and UK rappers Yungen and Yxng Bane make their Top 40 debut with Bestie, up 17 places to Number 38.

