Mel B calls on fans to help track down missing puppies

Mel B issued a plea to her social media followers to help find her missing puppies on Thursday (20Jul17).

The former Spice Girls star took to Instagram and shared a video of her 10-year-old daughter Angel trying to train their two French Bulldog puppies to sit on command using treats, revealing in the caption that the pooches had gone missing and asked fans for help.

"Pls pls (please please) help our beautiful French bulldog puppies have disappeared from our house.devastated," she wrote.

According to People.com, her social media plea worked and an Instagram user commented on the video and said they were safe and sound later the same day.

"They’ve been found and returned! My boyfriend’s mom found them lost and wandering while she was driving home last night, one I think got stuck in a bush," they wrote. “No one was stopping to help them but she couldn’t just leave them there. They were bathed, fed, walked, hugged, kissed, loved, and cuddled! They’re very well-behaved puppies and so adorable!"

The news comes shortly after the 42-year-old wiped all traces of her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte off social media - four months after she filed for divorce following almost 10 years of marriage.

They are currently in the middle of a bitter divorce battle and Mel was recently ordered to pay him $40,000 (£31,000) a month in temporary spousal support, plus $140,000 (£108,000) to cover his legal fees.

In his verdict, the judge blasted both of them for living beyond their means, noting that the amount they have claimed under monthly expenses exceeds their income, leading him to believe their claims were "not entirely credible or reasonable".

Mel and Stephen share five-year-old daughter Madison, while Mel is also mother to Angel, 10, and Phoenix, 18, from previous relationships.