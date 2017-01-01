NEWS Louis Tomlinson: 'Ed is a massive inspiration lyrically' Newsdesk Share with :







Louis Tomlinson dropped by the KISS FM studio this week to speak to breakfast presenters Rickie, Melvin and Charlie about his new music. He revealed he hopes his new album will be ready by the end of the year, but admitted he has had a bit of trouble writing songs. The writing sessions in LA have been a bit stale for Louis tastes, as he likens the writers to the Fast and Furious team constantly churning out the same thing.



To curb this mass produced sound, he looks to megastar of the moment Ed Sheeran for writing inspiration. He praised Ed’s ability to keep lyrics simple, but powerful at the same time. In terms of writing, Louis would rather be as authentic at UK TV show Skins and Ed Sheeran, rather than huge franchises.



Louis spoke about how being a dad to 18 month old Freddie has changed his life. He puts his ‘dad’ hat on when looking after Freddie, and said the responsibility has helped him mature. However, he is also aware he wants to keep his youthful side alive too through his unique style. Louis dons a shell suit in his video with Bebe Rehxa which he called his ‘Doncaster chav’ style.



His One Direction bandmates have also been reaching their own milestones, with Harry featuring in new film Dunkirk and Liam having his son Bear. Louis said he would be watching Dunkirk soon, and is so proud of Harry for following his acting ambition. Although Bear and Freddie haven’t met yet due to their parents busy schedule, Louis cannot wait for their first playdate.



Finally, the breakfast team quizzed Louis on his television habits. While he admitted he isn’t a fan of Game of Thrones as it is too long, he has been watching Love Island and backs Camilla to win.





Louis on his album… “Ideally I’d like to have it out at the end of the year, if things go great.”



Louis on LA song writing… “Some of these LA writing sessions, in move script terms if they were writing a movie script they are always writing The Fast and the Furious. And I’m trying to get more of the Skins authentic.”



Louis on his inspiration… “Ed is a massive inspiration lyrically. He is just a poet, it is amazing. Ed is an absolute magician, because he does such a powerful lyric, but in such a simplistic way. In a way that doesn’t have to be glossed up with all these sexy metaphors that make it sound cool. It is just matter-of-fact and it makes you feel a certain way.”



Louis on being a dad… “I mean obviously having Freddie comes with a lot of responsibility and you know I have to become a Dad, which is great. But it brings its own responsibility But I almost feel like I have a different head on when I am with Freddie. And it is important to me to also still keep my youth.”



Louis on Freddie meeting Bear… “Since Bear was born, we’ve both been so busy, but that’s going to be a really cool moment.”



Louis on his current style… “I’m a chav from Donny, I’ve got to embrace my roots, all of a sudden you see these cool models in these shell suits, and I think hang on we were wearing that when we were 15 down the park.”



Louis on Dunkirk… “I haven’t seen it yet, I’m very excited for Harry and very proud of him. I hear he is great in it.”



Louis on Game of Thrones… “I’m not saying I’m not a fan, I watched a couple of episodes, and it’s just a bit too long.”



Louis on Love Island… “I wish I could say I haven’t been watching Love Island, but I have. Camilla is a sweet girl, I’d like to see her win.”

