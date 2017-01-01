Diplo slammed over insensitive R. Kelly tweet

Dance star Diplo has been slammed online after making an ill-conceived joke about reports suggesting R. Kelly is the leader of an abusive sex cult.

The R&B singer hit headlines on Monday (17Jul17) after the parents of one of his lovers claimed their daughter was being held captive as a sex slave.

Kelly, 50, vehemently denied the accusations, insisting he was "alarmed and disturbed" by the reports, and vowed to sue to clear his name.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Diplo decided to poke fun at the controversy in a Twitter post on Tuesday (18Jul17).

"Low key sent my cv (resume) for r kelly sex cult membership (sic)," he quipped in the now-deleted tweet.

The message did not sit well with followers, with many blasting the Lean On hitmaker for his insensitivity.

"Just unfollowed @diplo for that disgusting tweet re: a membership to R.Kelly's sex cult.He already deleted but I'm sure there's a screenshot," wrote one former fan.

"Yo @diplo I used to be a fan but didn't know you were a misogynist. Blinders are off and I see you're overrated and s**tty #bye," tweeted another, while one critic was even more blunt, simply posting: "Dear @diplo. You are piece of s**t."

Diplo has yet to respond to the backlash.

Meanwhile, the young woman at the centre of Kelly's latest scandal has called on her parents to "stop" their attacks on the I Believe I Can Fly musician.

Joycelyn Savage, 21, released a video plea to TMZ.com, in which she urged her father to stop "embarrassing" her.

She added, "I am happy where I'm at and the people that I'm around and it's getting out of hand."

It's not the first time Kelly's sex life has come into question. He was previously acquitted of 21 counts of child pornography in 2008, six years after video footage emerged appearing to show the singer urinating on an underaged girl.

He was also accused of illegally marrying tragic R&B beauty Aaliyah when she was just 15.