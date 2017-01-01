NEWS Beyonce and JAY-Z worked hard to overcome marital problems for sake of daughter Blue Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce and JAY-Z reportedly battled to save their marriage for the sake of their daughter Blue.



According to editors at People magazine, music's biggest power couple, who recently welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir, and are parents to daughter Blue, five, have entered a happier phase in their marriage. But it was reportedly evident to those close to the music icons that there were cracks in their golden union for some time.



“It is not a secret that Beyonce and Jay had huge problems a couple of years ago,” a source close to the super couple told People Magazine. “It was obvious to everyone that spent time with them.



“Even though they didn’t get along great, they were together a lot because of Blue. There was always tension in the air, but they both worked very hard to get to the place where they are now.”



The cracks were first made apparent publicly on Beyonce's most personal album to date, Lemonade, released in 2016, in which her lyrics appeared to hint at problems, including infidelity and betrayal. With Jay releasing his similarly revealing response, 4:44, on Tidal last month (Jun17).



The couple are now ensconced in their luxurious rented Malibu mansion with their new additions, who were born on 13 June, and appear to have privately and publicly turned a corner, with Jay fully embracing his role as a husband and father.



“They are very excited about adding babies to the family,” the source added, speaking about the twins' arrival. “Jay was great during Beyonce’s pregnancy and continues to be great. He loves being a dad and Beyonce seems very happy.”

