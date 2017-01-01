Aaron Carter unsure if he'll reconcile with brother Nick

Aaron Carter doesn’t know if he’ll make up with brother Nick as “there's too much animosity” between the pair.

Backstreet Boys star Nick annoyed Aaron when he reached out to his brother online, rather than in person, after the 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana on Saturday (15Jul17).

Nick tweeted his support to his younger brother, but Aaron was upset he’d used a public platform to share his concern. Aaron has now told Entertainment Tonight that their brotherly bond is feeling the strain.

“I think there's too much animosity," he sighed. "There's too much conflict of interest."

But Aaron isn’t totally against reconciling with the Everybody hitmaker.

“I will always love you. And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you. And before you read tabloids and you make assumptions, you should reach out to me,” he stated.

Since Aaron’s mugshot was made public over the weekend there has been a lot of speculation over his health, with the singer’s gaunt appearance leading some to assume he's into hard drugs.

The singer has denied the allegations, and revealed he is a non-drinker and is prescribed medical marijuana to help with anxiety and his appetite, which has been affected by hiatal hernia.

"I don't need Nick's help. I don't need that. I don't need help," he insisted. "What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world."