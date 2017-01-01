NEWS Janet Jackson returns to Los Angeles after split Newsdesk Share with :







Janet Jackson has reportedly moved back home to Los Angeles from London after splitting from her husband.



The Control singer confirmed she had ended her five-year marriage to Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana in April (17), just months after the former couple welcomed its first child, son Eissa, in January (17).



Janet relocated to London while she was with Wissam and the pop icon was reportedly planning to continue living there following the separation, however, new reports suggest she has decided to return to California with baby Eissa to be near her family.



"Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close," a source tells ET Online. "It’s especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother (Katherine) and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home (in L.A.)."



As the 51-year-old and her newborn baby settle into their new home, Janet is also preparing to return to the road. The star is currently putting the final touches to her forthcoming State of the World Tour, which kicks off on 7 September (17).



The new mum has lost over 65 pounds (29.4 kilograms) of post-baby weight after adopting a hardcore diet and exercise plan.

"She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts," the insider notes.



In addition to her concert tour, Janet is also reportedly in talks with producers to launch a documentary. The forthcoming movie about her personal and professional life will give fans an insight into all the behind-the-scenes action on her State of the World Tour and her new life as a single mother.

