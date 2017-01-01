Sky Ferreira: 'People held me back from making new music'

Sky Ferreira is finally ready to release new music after being "stuck at the mercy of other people".

The 25-year-old star unveiled debut album Night Time, My Time in 2013, featuring singles Boys and I Blame Myself.

Since then she’s also turned her focus to acting, appearing in films Elvis & Nixon and this year’s (17) summer hit Baby Driver and the reboot of TV show Twin Peaks, but Sky has now confirmed fresh musical material is on its way.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night (17Jul17) with a black and white photo of herself sitting in a tree, the singer shared the reasons behind the long delay with her followers.

Explaining her quietness is partly due to working on several other projects alongside new music, Sky wrote, “I'm very excited about it all. I was genuinely stuck at the mercy of other people before (for almost years at this point).No matter how hard I tried,it was beyond me.I couldn't say anything because of the possibility that it would make things worse. Being silent or "politically correct" wasn't much help either.”

Further describing the process as being “so frustrating”, Sky continued to insist that she “stuck to her guns” when it came to staying true to her own desires, which made it more time consuming than expected.

However, she did promise that she didn’t work so long and hard on something that only meets “bare minimum” standards and noted that most of the people holding her back are now out of her way.

“For the first time in a very long time I have a support system to help me (music wise),” she added. “It's only up from here. I'm starting to be in a good place creatively/overall & I'm very excited to put out new stuff & I can't promise that you'll like it ~~everyone is different~~BUT I can promise that anything I put out myself is & will be whole hearted & 100000000 dedication (sic).”

Concluding her long post, the blonde musician confirmed she plans to make something and release it soon. She also appeared to address those who questioned where she has been for so long on the music front, joking, “I MAKE POP MUSIC?!?? It's not THAT complicated?”