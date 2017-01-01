Aaron Carter slams drug use speculation as 'body shaming'

Aaron Carter has slammed internet users who've speculated he may be using hard drugs as "bullies" who are "body shaming" him.

The former child star, 29, was arrested in Georgia on Saturday (15Jul17) on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of marijuana. He allegedly refused a breathalyser test at the scene and was taken into custody.

The 29-year-old singer's gaunt appearance in a mugshot sparked rumours he may be on hard drugs, claims he has denied and called "body shaming".

He wrote on Twitter, "I will NOT continue to tolerate such lies about me regarding drug use with alleged meth(amphetamine), heroine (sic), crack - it's not funny!

"This body shaming must end now! It's amazing how many of you who can hide behind your screens and type it, but wouldn't say it to my face.

The term 'body shaming' is more usually associated with those who attempt to humiliate women by commenting on their appearance, but Aaron concluded his latest Twitter outburst by writing that its male equivalent also needs addressing.

"Ending this with the fact that there are so many bullies out there and this male body shaming must continue to be addressed," he wrote. He has also called claims he is on hard drugs "defamation" and "slander".

The troubled star also criticised his brother Nick for commenting on his arrest online after the 37-year-old Backstreet Boy wrote on Twitter, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better."

In response to his sibling's plea Aaron told Entertainment Tonight, "If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down."