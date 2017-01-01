Stephen Belafonte's lawyers want Mel B to produce medical records ahead of trial

Stephen Belafonte's lawyer has asked a judge to order Mel B to reveal her medical records so they can defend her abuse allegations.

In March (17), the former Spice Girls singer filed for divorce from her husband of almost ten years and accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her and subsequently got a temporary restraining order against him.

In April, days after the order was granted, Belafonte's lawyer Grace Jamra put in a request for the medical records, and Mel's team allegedly responded after a delay before giving Jamra incomplete paperwork. After a series of letters failed to produce the documents, Jamra has now filed a "motion to compel" order, which will forced them to hand over her complete medical records.

"The requested documents are relevant and absolutely essential for Respondent (Belafonte) to fully and adequately prepare for his defense at the trial and case on the domestic violence issues," Jamra wrote in the document, obtained by Dailymail.co.uk. "As such, failing to grant this motion to compel would be entirely prejudicial to Respondent."

In the order, the lawyer also alleged that Mel's team said they didn't have any more documents, but she questions the legitimacy of this as the abuse allegations the singer made would "obviously be substantiated by written records or documents, such as hospital or medical records."

Mel and Stephen, the father of her five-year-old daughter Madison, are set to face off with each other at a trial on 25 September in which they will argue over her request for a permanent restraining order.

In her original filing, Mel listed a string of abusive behaviour including when she was forced to pull out of judging The X Factor in 2014 because Belafonte had allegedly beaten her up and she overdosed on Aspirin. She was reportedly in hospital for two days following the incident.