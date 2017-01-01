Louis Tomlinson: 'It's easy to get swallowed by glitz and glam of fame'

Louis Tomlinson has credited his hometown friends for helping him stay grounded.

The 25-year-old singer first shot to fame in boyband One Direction before branching out on his own when the group went on hiatus. Now gearing up to release his debut solo single, Louis spoke to Noisey magazine about how he has manage to stay humble in the wake of worldwide fame.

And while he is frequently thousands of miles away from his home of Doncaster, England, Louis always keeps in mind how his nearest and dearest would respond to a situation when he needs some advice.

"I always ask how would my friends from Doncaster – who know nothing about music and fashion – would interpret an outfit or a song or whatever," he told the publication. "That has always really helped me.

"Because if you get to a stage where you disconnect from those friends from home, other people don’t really dare go there... You can surround yourself with super successful celebrities, but you can get swallowed up in the glitz and the glam of it all."

Louis made his first solo venture with Just Hold On in December (16) - a collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki.

And when it comes to the future, the father-of-one added that he never wants to be just comfortable with his musical offerings.

"In 10 years time, the most important thing for me is that I’ll deliver a good album that people connect with, and then after that... who knows? I’ll set myself a new target. As soon as you start to feel comfortable, it’s a dangerous place to be in," he explained.

Louis' new solo track Back To You is set for release on 21 July, and features the vocals of Bebe Rexha. The tune appears to have been inspired by a former rocky relationship, with lyrics including: "I know my friends they give me bad advice, like move on, get you out my mind. But don’t you think I haven’t even tried, you got me cornered and my hands are tied. I tell myself I’m done with wicked games. But then I get so numb with all the laughter that I forget about the pain."