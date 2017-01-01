Aaron Carter remains defiant against online trolls following arrest

Aaron Carter won't let himself be "bullied into silence" by online trolls following his recent arrest.

The 29-year-old singer was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of marijuana over the weekend (15-16Jul17), reportedly refusing a breathalyser test at the scene before being taken into custody by Habersham County police officials.

Aaron has already hit out at his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick, for messaging him on Twitter rather than reaching out privately following the incident, and now he's spoken out against those criticising him on social media.

"Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same," he tweeted on Monday morning (17Jul17), alongside a photo of himself topless with his left hand stretched out.

"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself."

The musician then began to repost other users' comments, which all appeared to poke fun at or judge his actions.

In reference to his mug shot, showing Aaron looking rather gaunt, one person quizzed, "He's 29?! What kind of weed he been smoking?" while another user compared his appearance to a younger version of actor Macaulay Culkin.

Aaron appeared to remain defiant against the negative posts, re-tweeting one person who suggested he "uses the bad sh*t like meth or crack", adding his own words, "Defamation #Slander. Keep it coming guys."

However, it wasn't long before he deleted all the re-tweeted posts, leaving just his own comments and uploads.

But Aaron isn't without support from fans, with one Twitter user sharing, "You will get thru (sic) this just like everything else and become a better person thru (sic) each experience. Stay positive, Stay strong," and another wrote, "Wish I could give you a hug. Sometimes that's all we need as humans. The human touch."