Land Rover boss slams Victoria Beckham for car design claim

Victoria Beckham has been criticised by a top Land Rover executive for claiming she designed one of the firm's cars.

Design director Gerry McGovern, 61, launched a special edition VB Evoque car, which Victoria, 43, said she styled with her husband David, 42, in mind, at a presentation in China in 2012.

According to editors at Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper, speaking at a publicity event last week Gerry said, "I've forgotten more than that woman (Victoria) will ever know about (car) designing - to be a car designer takes years."

At the 2012 press launch the singer turned fashion designer said, "'I've designed a car that I want to drive, a car I think David wants to drive."

Gerry accused the star of deviating from a planned script, saying, "When we went to China to present it, she stood up in front of the world's press and said, 'When I designed this car...' I said, 'Victoria, that wasn't on the script.'"

Her claims infuriated the car designer who reportedly added, "I didn't want to work with her after that."

The $105,000 (£80,000) VB Evoque car featured matte paintwork and leather seats with 'rose gold accents' inspired by Victoria's watch.

A spokesperson for the car company moved to cool the dispute, telling the Mail on Sunday, "The three-year project was completed in full by both parties and was a huge creative success around the world. Mrs Beckham remains part of the Land Rover family."

A source close to the star also denied she had tried to take credit for designing the car telling the Daily Mirror, "Of course Victoria never claimed to design the car, that would have been ridiculous and disrespectful to the car engineers. She designed a limited edition interior and that interior was clearly discussed time and time again in all the global media that went hand in hand with the car's launch."

The Beckham family were at the centre of a royal row earlier this month (Jul17) after David posted pictures of his daughter Harper, six, at a private tea party hosted by Britain's Princess Eugenie at Buckingham Palace on Instagram.

The event was criticised by social media users and an ex-royal official, who called it "a nonsense".