Harry Styles denies featuring in Louis Tomlinson’s new music video

This morning (Monday 17th July), Harry Styles joined Roman Kemp on Capital London Breakfast. Harry discussed getting injured on the set of his new film ‘Dunkirk’ and addressed the rumours of him featuring in Louis Tomlinson’s new music video.



RK: Roman Kemp

HS: Harry Styles



RK: Did you get yourself any injuries?



HS: There was a couple little ones. I was a little, like, numb by the end I think. I did something to my wrist but there was a couple times stuff would fall on my head and stuff. Like rip off the wall and fall on you and stuff like that. But you know the stunt guys really went through it so it made me feel like I couldn’t really complain about my wrist.



RK: There is one question that I have been inundated to ask. People want to put this straight. They are all saying that they can see your hand in the teaser trailer for Louis Tomlinson’s new music video.



HS: Not that I know of.



RK: Not that you know of.



HS: Unless someone borrowed it without my consent. No I don’t believe so.



