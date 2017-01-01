Mel B’s mother's anger over daughter’s $40,000 monthly payouts to estranged husband

Mel B’s mother has spoken out over the court order to award Stephen Belafonte $40,000 (£30,500) a month in spousal support.

As part of the bitter divorce battle between the former Spice Girl, real name Melanie Brown, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen, a judge has granted Mel’s estranged husband access to a large sum of money each month, after he ruled that Stephen needed a substantial amount of money to live off.

However, Mel's mother Andrea Brown disagrees with the American judge's decision and has now publicly shared her opinion on the ruling.

“This would never happen in England disgusted with this news,” she fumed on Twitter. “Have 2 b thankful my daughter alive after 10yrs of worry.

“She's finely safe#more important than money (sic).”

America's Got Talent judge Mel has only recently been back in touch with her mother after the pair stopped talking during her nearly 10-year marriage to Stephen.

Andrea and mother-of-three Mel were reunited in May, months after the singer lost her father Martin.

Both Andrea and her youngest daughter Danielle have been vocal about her relationship with Stephen, and had often spoken to the press about their worries for Mel during her marriage.

Mel filed for divorce in March, and has since accused Stephen of emotional and physical abuse.