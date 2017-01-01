Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy ‘juggling parenthood with careers’

New mum Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly plotting her pop comeback as her boyfriend Liam Payne continues to push on with his solo career.

Cheryl, 34, and 23-year-old Liam got together in early 2016, and welcomed their first child into the world, son Bear, in March (17).

And while One Direction star Liam’s work commitments, including travelling around the world, have made hands-on parenting tough, things are about to get even harder for the multi-talented pair amid reports Cheryl is keen to get her singing career back on track.

“Liam is really busy with work and Cheryl’s just had a baby so she’s in a different place – it can be hard for her at home while he’s out doing interviews and living the high life,” an insider told Britain’s Now magazine. “Liam always praises Cheryl for what she does, but he’s been absent a fair bit since Bear was born. She knows he needs to do his job and is supportive but wishes he was home more. Plus she has her dreams too – to be a big star again.”

Earlier this summer, Liam had to miss his first Father’s Day because he was busy promoting his debut single Strip That Down.

Like his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, Liam is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and currently has the world at his feet when it comes to his singing career.

“Liam has gone from unassuming boy from Wolverhampton to world-famous popstar,” the source commented. “Having that level of fame from such a young age has been hard to deal with and inevitably it’s changed him. He knows he’s a massive star and is on top of the world right now. He’s in the U.S. making and promoting music and people fall over themselves for him - that has to change your outlook at some point. There’s no doubt that while Cheryl’s sat at home with their baby, bear, Liam is riding high and enjoying the spotlight.”