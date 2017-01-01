NEWS U2 top US tours while Guns N Roses lead globally VVN Music Share with :







Pollstar is out with their mid-year analysis of the touring business and, so far in 2017, business is flat.



Total grosses for the top fifty worldwide tours grew between 2014 by $330 million dollars from $1.65 billion in 2014 to $1.73 billion in 2015 to $1.98 billion in 2016; however, the mid-year number for 2017 is just $1.97 billion, a loss of half-a-percent.



On the brighter side, total tickets sold did grow. What was 18 million in 2014 grew to 22.6 million in 2016 and to 23.4 million in 2017; however, that means that the average ticket price has dropped over that same time from $91.71 (2014) to $84.40 (2017). Great news for the concertgoer but not good for the artists and promoters.



The top ten tours so far this year in North America:



U2 ($118.1 million)

Metallica ($68.7 million)

Red Hot Chili Peppers ($60.5 million)

Eric Church ($54.5 million)

Garth Brooks ($40.0 million)

Bon Jovi ($39.1 million)

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill ($36.3 million)

The Weeknd ($35.1 million)

Cirque du Soleil – “Kurios” ($31.2 million)

Dead & Company ($31.0 million)



Worldwide, Guns N’ Roses leads all others, including U2:



Guns N’ Roses ($151.5 million)

U2 ($118.1 million)

Justin Bieber ($93.2 million)

Metallica ($88.0 million)

Depeche Mode ($68.2 million)

Red Hot Chili Peppers ($60.5 million)

Adele ($59.0 million)

Ed Sheeran ($57.2 million)

Eric Church ($54.5 million)

Bruno Mars ($52.7 million)



The single biggest concert gross of the year, so far, is Guns N’ Roses London Stadium shows which sold 139 thousand tickets and grossed $17.3 million over two nights.

