John Legend looking forward to expanding family

John Legend is looking forward to expanding his family in the future.

The Ordinary People singer is married to model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, with the couple first meeting on the set of a 2007 music video. John and Chrissy are parents to one-year-old daughter Luna Simone, and are now thinking about expanding their brood.

“I can't wait for more children,” he told U.K. Red magazine, adding that he will be much more prepared the second time around. “My wife going through that was a learning experience for both of us, for sure, but it made me see up-close-and-personal how challenging it is to bear a child, to be a new mother.”

The Hollywood couple have been open about their experience as new parents, and Chrissy’s battle with postpartum depression. John admitted that he didn’t understand the condition at first, but is pleased he and his wife sought out professional advice and strategies to get past the difficult period.

“I thought it was something I'd done wrong. I worried I hadn’t been the best husband or father I could be, but I started speaking to people I trusted, and realised it was a natural reaction to giving birth that her body was making,” he said.

Speaking about marriage and relationships, one of his most popular songs is All of Me, which he had dedicated to Chrissy. And the 38-year-old star explained that the romantic ballad has universal appeal and has tugged on the heart strings of all sorts of people that he meets.

“I've lost count of the number of times people have asked me to play it at their wedding. Or be a guest at their wedding. People I've never met! It's very flattering,” he smiled.